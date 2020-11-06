Two more California prisoners die from coronavirus, including first woman inmate

So far, more than 3,100 incarcerated men and women have tested positive in California's densely populated prisons.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — For the first time since the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation began tracking coronavirus in inmates, a woman in the state's prison system has died.

According to CDCR officials, the unidentified woman and another man in the system died on June 9 and 10, respectively, from "what appear to be" COVID-19-related complications. The exact causes of their deaths have not been determined.

The deaths mark the 13th and 14th deaths of inmates in California prisons. Both deaths are came from the California institutions for men and women in Chino.

Officials said they have not been able to contact the woman's family since her death days ago.

So far, more than 3,100 incarcerated men and women have tested positive in California's densely populated prisons. At Chuckawalla Valley State Prison near Blythe, nearly 1,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 482 corrections workers and officers have tested positive for the virus — 252 of which are still active cases.

