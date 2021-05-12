California governor proposes kindergarten for 4-year-olds

The plan would cost about $2.7 billion per year when it is fully implemented by the 2024-25 school year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants the state to pay for all 4-year-olds to attend kindergarten.

The plan would cost about $2.7 billion per year when it is fully implemented by the 2024-25 school year. State officials had thought California would have a budget shortfall this year because of the pandemic. Instead, Newsom announced Monday that the state will have a $76 billion surplus. That includes an extra $17.7 billion for public education.

Newsom will announce his proposal on Wednesday. An administration official confirmed the details of the plan on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been formally announced.

On Monday, Newsom held two press conferences that impacted many Californians. First, he announced parts of his $100 billion "California Comeback Plan", which included a proposal for more Golden State Stimulus checks. The expanded Golden State Stimulus would provide an additional $11.9 billion in direct cash payments to Californians.

Later that day, the governor expanded the drought emergency, putting 41 counties now in the state of emergency. The drought state of emergency proclamation was significantly expanded from Newsom's original proclamation on April 21. The new proclamation includes counties on the Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watersheds.

On Tuesday, Newsom proposed $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing, $8.75 billion of which would go towards converting buildings into 46,000 housing units.

Along with the housing units, the plan would provide 65,000 people with housing and give more than 300,000 people housing stability, according to a press release. Newsom also plans on expanding Project Homekey, which provided shelter to about 36,000 people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has plans for other similar projects to get more housing, especially for those with health issues and seniors at risk of homelessness.

