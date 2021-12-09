California pushes composting to lower food waste emissions

Many places will allow residents to put their food scraps in the green waste bin alongside leaves and other yard waste.

DAVIS, Calif. — Food waste is California's next target as the state seeks to lower greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Banana peels, leftover veggies and other food scraps are among organic materials that emit methane as they decay in landfills. California wants to stop that by banning people from putting their excess food in the trash.

Starting in January cities and counties must have programs in place to collect that waste for composting or energy conversion instead. Many places will allow residents to put their food scraps in the green waste bin alongside leaves and other yard waste.

