'She broke down barriers' | California leaders react to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death

CALIFORNIA, USA — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who was elected to the Senate in 1992 in the “Year of the Woman” and broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics, has died. She was 90.

According to a statement from her office, Feinstein died in her home in Washington D.C.

Several California leaders are waking up to the news of her death and are sharing their memories and thoughts on her long career in politics.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Feinstein was a dear friend, mentor, and role model for him and his family.

“She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved. Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn’t just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That’s what she should be remembered for," Newsom wrote in a statement.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui said that throughout her career Feinstein brought her grace, compassion, and brilliance to every room she entered.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Dianne Feinstein,” Matsui wrote. “Dianne was a trailblazer, a giant of California politics, and one of the most brilliant legislative minds we have ever known. She was a champion for equality and a fighter who unwaveringly spoke truth to power. Her work empowered the most marginalized and underrepresented Americans."

Rep. Josh Harder represents the 9th congressional district, including the majority of San Joaquin County.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein was a trailblazer and a dedicated public servant, spending over 50 years serving the state of California and her San Francisco community before that. I’m incredibly sad to hear of her passing. She was a steadfast advocate for the Valley and fought to secure funding to protect and preserve our water. We are so grateful to her for her many decades of work and commitment to our state. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones," Harder wrote in a statement.

President Joe Biden said Feinstein was a trailblazer and a cherished friend.

"Often the only woman in the room, Dianne was a role model for so many Americans – a job she took seriously by mentoring countless public servants, many of whom now serve in my Administration. She had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors. Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that’s what Jill and I will miss the most," Biden wrote in a statement.

Senator Scott Weiner of San Francisco shared a statement on Feinstein's accomplishments.

“Dianne Feinstein was a true giant. She helped save our city, becoming Mayor after horrific political assassinations and leading us during the worst of the HIV/AIDS health disaster. As our Senator, she led on gun safety and so many issues. There will never be another Dianne Feinstein," Weiner wrote.

