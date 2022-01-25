x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

California redwood forest returned to native tribal group

It's the second property the league has transferred to the group of 10 tribes.

LOS ANGELES — A conservation group is turning over a historic redwood grove on the Northern California coast to descendants of the original Native American inhabitants.

Save the Redwoods League said it would transfer to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council a 523-acre property it recently acquired on the Lost Coast. It's the second property the league has transferred to the group of 10 tribes. The property includes prized old-growth redwoods, which were mostly decimated by logging. The land was purchased with $3.5 million from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet habitat to mitigate other environmental damage by the utility.+

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: Sacramento buys 100 acres in South Sacramento to address housing crisis

In Other News

Procession for fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan