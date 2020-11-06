African American reparation bill passes California Assembly

California's Legislative Black Caucus made the proposal a top priority.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Assembly has approved setting up a task force to study and prepare recommendations for reparations for African Americans.

The measure that passed Thursday advances to the Senate as protests nationwide over police brutality re-energize the movement for racial justice.

The measure would convene eight members who have backgrounds in racial justice reforms to lead a study into who would be eligible for compensation and how it should be awarded.

Half of the panel, appointed by legislative leaders and the governor, would need to be from civil society organizations that have supported reparations.

