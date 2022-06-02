Who is California Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle?

California Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle announced his candidacy for governor. Here are some quick facts about Dahle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Lassen County) announced on Tuesday in Redding he will run for governor against Gavin Newsom.

Currently, he represents the rural northeast corner of the state in the Senate.

In an announcement streamed online, Sen. Brian Dahle faulted the state’s dominant Democratic Party for a decaying quality of life, rising crime rates and an unchecked homelessness crisis. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in the heavily Democratic state since 2006 and Dahle acknowledged the long odds against him, calling his run against Newsom a “David versus Goliath” challenge.

Here are some quick facts about Dahle:

According to the Associated Press, Dahle will be one of the first Republicans to publicly challenge Newsom since his decisive victory in a recall election just five months ago. California Democrats hold every statewide office, a nearly 2-to-1 edge in voter registrations over the GOP and dominate the congressional delegation and the Legislature.

