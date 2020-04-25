SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An initiative touted as a the first of its kind in the country will help some of those most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, seniors and the restaurant industry.

At his daily news conference Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the pandemic of loneliness facing some of our elderly Californians.

"We estimate that some 1.2 million of our seniors in the state of California live alone," said Newsom. "Socially isolated, unable in many respects to cook their own meals."

A group of Sacramento restaurant owners, lead by Chef Patrick Mulvaney have already been serving thousands of meals to the area's most vulnerable. Mulvaney said Newsom shadowed their work earlier in the week and implemented the local idea on a statewide level.

Using money from FEMA, cities and counties can pay local restaurants to prepare and deliver meals for vulnerable seniors.

Those who qualify are seniors at high-risk of exposure or have been exposed to COVID-19, have compromised immune systems or have "economics that are 600% below the federal poverty line."

An allotment of $66 per day will be given to restaurants to cover breakfast, lunch and dinner. Newsom said there is no limit or cap to the meals that will be delivered, and the meals will come seven days a week to those who need it.

"This partnership will allow for the ability for restaurants to start re-hiring people," said Newsom.

It's something local restaurants are already excited about. Aioli Bodega owner Aziz Bellarbi-Salah said his Sacramento restaurant is sure to participate.

"I will bring as many hands on as I can use. I'm looking forward to bringing furloughed people back to work. I want to provide a wage to whoever I can," Bellarbi-Salah said.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Live close to Sacramento and want a COVID-19 test? Here's how to get one