Judge: California can't require cancer label for Roundup weed killer

CALIFORNIA, USA — A federal judge says California can't require a cancer warning label on the weed killer Roundup.
The San Francisco Chronicle says a judge in Sacramento issued a permanent injunction Monday barring the label requirement.
California wanted the label because Roundup, the world's most widely used weed killer, contains glyphosate, which an international agency said was a probable cause of cancer.
But the judge says the Environmental Protection Agency and others have found no connection to cancer.
He says the "great weight of evidence" indicates it isn't a known carcinogen.
