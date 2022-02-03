California's Secretary of State unveils cost of the 2021 recall

The total statewide cost of the gubernatorial recall election is $200M, which includes $174M in county costs and $26M in costs to the Secretary of State’s Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. and California Secretary of State, has released to the Legislature the accumulative costs of the Sep. 14, 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election.

A letter was sent to the California Department of Finance and the Chairs of the Assembly and Senate Budget Committees, the total statewide cost of the gubernatorial recall election being $200,241,680, which includes $174,059,031 in county costs and $26,182,649 in costs to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“While less than estimated, the costs to California to conduct a statewide recall election still added up to over $200 million,” said Secretary Weber.

“This was a substantial cost to taxpayers and a significant disruption to governing the state. This price tag confirms that it is necessary to revisit the recall process and to pursue effective reforms.”

Secretary Weber also mentioned that the invoicing process is still ongoing in her office. Costs might be subject to change based on the finalization process through their office and the Department of General Services.