California Sen. Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

She is being treated in San Francisco and hopes to return to the Senate later in March

SAN FRANCISCO — California Senator Dianne Feinstein is recovering in the hospital after being diagnosed with shingles last month.

According to a statement from her office, she was diagnosed over the February recess and is being treated in San Francisco.

The statement, in full, below:

“I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”

What is shingles?

According to the CDC, shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. It’s a reactivation of the virus after a previous case of chickenpox.

It presents as a painful rash on one side of the face or body. It scabs over in about a week and clears up after 2-4 weeks.

The CDC says people who develop shingles will usually only have one episode. The most common complication is long-term nerve pain.

