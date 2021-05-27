California Senate approves taking badges from bad officers

The three criminal justice reform bills included one that could end the careers of police officers found to have committed various wrongs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are advancing legislation to end the careers of police officers found to have committed various wrongs.

A similar measure died last year despite national outrage over the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. Even some supporters made it clear Wednesday that the Senate-approved bill needs more work to clear up what they called vague language and rebalance a state board they said could be biased against law enforcement.

The three criminal justice reform bills included one that could end the careers of police officers found to have committed various wrongs. That bill, by Democratic Sen. Steven Bradford, is designed to stop officers who have been fired, resigned in mid-investigation, or found to have committed serious crimes or misconduct, including violating someone's civil rights, from simply moving to another police department.

Senators separately advanced a bill reducing money bail to $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies. They also want to limit criminal enhancements that can add years to offenders’ sentences.

