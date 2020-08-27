California Senate set to return to session

The California Senate canceled its session on Wednesday after a state Senator tested positive for the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, California — The California Senate will meet Thursday without most of its Republican members after a GOP state senator tested positive for the coronavirus.

The California Senate abruptly canceled its session after a Republican lawmaker tested positive for the coronavirus. Republican state Sen. Brian Jones confirmed in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus. Jones was on the Senate floor on Monday with his colleagues.

According to Republican Sen. John Moorlach, Jones also attended a caucus lunch on Tuesday.

Jones said he would be following the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health guidelines for after receiving a positive test result.

(1/2) Senator Brian Jones today, upon his return to Sacramento this week for the end of Session, received news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be taking additional tests to recheck the results and to rule out possibility of a false-positive result. — Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) August 26, 2020

The Senate canceled its session on Wednesday. But senators will meet at noon Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said senators and staff who have been exposed to the virus wouldn't be in the building.

The Senate had been scheduled to vote Wednesday on several police reform bills that lawmakers started following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, but the work was called off so officials could inform anyone who had been exposed.