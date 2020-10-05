Surfer killed in shark attack was 26-year-old California man

The water one mile north and south of the attack is closed until Thursday, May 14.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach was identified as a 26-year-old man who lived in the area.

State park officials say the man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay on Saturday when he was attacked by a shark of unknown species. Coroner’s officials identified him as Ben Kelly, a resident of Santa Cruz County. Sheriff’s deputies notified the man’s family.

The water one mile north and south of the attack is closed until Thursday, May 14.

A closure sign reading "Closure, Shark Attack, Do Not Enter" was posted at Manresa State Beach near Watsonville, south of San Jose, Calif., Sunday, May 10, 2020.

