California to unveil shift to 'endemic' approach to virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California officials will unveil a plan for coexisting with the coronavirus, which scientists say is likely to be around for the foreseeable future.

The approach being announced Thursday presumes that the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds. California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says the focus is on being prepared and being ready.

The move comes a day after California lifted its latest indoor masking mandate. Officials are delaying an announcement on when they will stop requiring masks in schools. The state is expected to reassess the data and conditions on Feb. 28 and consider future changes to statewide school masking.

Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation's first statewide stay-home order, temporarily crippling the state's economy in contrast to approaches in red states like Florida and Texas.

Last week, Newsom said the approach will emphasize flexibility. It will still include quarantines and testing of those who don't show symptoms and other precautions. But those safeguards will vary based on what he said are more than a dozen "guideposts and measurements" designed to spot new surges and virus variants.

He said it will also include a continued emphasis on vaccinations and booster shots.

The governor's office will hold a press conference announcing the plans at 3 p.m. Thursday.

