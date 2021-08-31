x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

California moves slowly on water projects amid drought

The biggest proposed project is the Sites Reservoir in Colusa County with a $3.9 billion price tag.

SITES, Calif. — California voters agreed to borrow billions of dollars during the last drought to build more water storage projects. But seven years later, none of those projects have even started construction. 

The delay has irritated some Republicans in the state Legislature who say it is a missed opportunity. But some experts say the slow pace isn't surprising given the complexities and environmental hazards involved. 

The biggest proposed project is the Sites Reservoir in Colusa County. The project is slated to get $836 million in taxpayer money to help cover it's $3.9 billion price tag. The reservoir is one of seven water storage projects set to receive state funding. 

Once a bustling town anchored by a sandstone quarry, the town would be underwater as part of the planned Sites Reservoir. The reservoir would be used to store water during wet years for use during droughts and would be large enough to supply 1.5 million households each for one year.

Credit: AP
Kevin Spesert, public affairs and real estate manager for the Sites Project Authority, points out the main canal of the Glenn Colusa Irrigation District, on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Sites, Calif. The canal would be one of the primary sources of water for the planned Sites Reservoir, a project that would be large enough to supply enough water for 1.5 million households each for one year.(AP Photo/Adam Beam)

But that's if they can meet a feasibility deadline by the end of this year.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more from ABC10

Survey: Water supply and drought top environmental concerns for Californians