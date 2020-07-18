2020 California State Fair goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

California State Fair virtual attendees would be able to go on wine and brewery tours and watch musical performers on Twitch.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While you won't be able to be there in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, now from July 14 to Aug. 14, you will be able to attend the California State Fair virtually.

California State Fair organizers canceled the event in April, 84 days before the fair was supposed to open. Vice Chair Rex Hime said the move was not only under California's guidance but in line with "Cal Expo's values."

California State Fair Deputy General Manager Margaret Mohr said in a news release that everyone at Cal Expo was upset that the state fair couldn't be held this year due to the pandemic.

"Yet at a time when millions of Californians are unable to enjoy their favorite summer activities, we believe that it is our responsibility to give the members of our community a platform to come together in a way that brings the fun and excitement of the State Fair to the safety of our homes," Mohr said.

According to Cal Expo officials, the digital state fair would allow people to share their favorite fair memories with others while also get the chance to performers on Twitch. Virtual attendees would also be able to go on tours of local wineries, olive oil ranches and breweries, officials said.

Virtual attendees would also be able to dance in a silent disco from the comfort of their own homes.

Click here for a list of California State Fair digital events.



