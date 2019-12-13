SACRAMENTO, California — California considers requiring zero emission truck sales

California could become the first state to require a portion of new truck sales be zero emission vehicles.

The proposed rule would result in roughly 74,000 zero emission trucks on the road in California by 2030. That would be 4% of all trucks. The California Air Resources Board had a public hearing on Thursday to discuss the proposed rule. The board won't vote on the proposal until next year. Some environmental groups want the rule to be stronger.

Some trucking groups say the rule is too strong and want to narrow it to apply to fewer trucks.

Boat safety law proposed after California fire killed 34

A proposed congressional bill would tighten safety standards for small passenger boats in the wake of a California dive boat fire that killed 34 people.

The measure introduced Thursday wold require two escape routes on such vessels, stricter fire alarm and fire supression requirements and safety standards for handling cameras and other devices that use lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat. The Conception caught fire and sank on Sept. 2 off Santa Cruz Island off the Santa Barbara coast.

The dead were asleep below decks and were trapped by the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Forest thinning to stop wildfires as strong as weakest link

Climate change and decades of lax land management practices have put the U.S. West on a collision course with out-of-control wildfires.

Now authorities are rushing to limit the potential damage. Among the most important tools the state has against fires is to thin trees and brush to reduce the amount of vegetation that would become fuel in a fire, and using controlled burns to keep undergrowth and shrub lands in check. Those efforts can be undercut if private landowners don’t cooperate.

Wildfires killed 149 people and destroyed almost 25,000 homes across California in the past three years.

California man gets life for killing over pot, baseball hats

A California man convicted of a brutal killing during a robbery of a small amount of marijuana has been sentenced to life without parole.

Damone Mayberry was found guilty of murder for what prosecutors called the “execution-style” slaying of Lorenzo McCray. Police said Mayberry shot McCray in the back of the head while in the victim’s apartment. Mayberry declined to say anything during his sentencing. McCray was a father of seven. His sister Kathy Silva said through tears that McCray will be missed by his family.

An accomplice, Gypsy Hall, pleaded no contest to manslaughter and robbery. She will be sentenced Jan. 14.

