TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes has triplets

Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes has given birth to two boys and a girl, becoming the first California legislator to have triplets while in office.

Her office says the triplets were born last week and mother and babies are all in good health. Cervantes says in a statement that she and her wife look forward to celebrating the holidays with the three newest additions to their family. Her office says Cervantes is the fourth state legislator to give birth while serving.

The Democrat represents Corona, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Norco and portions of Riverside.

New bridge opens across Truckee River at Tahoe City

A new bridge has opened across the Truckee River at Tahoe City, Calif.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for the 153-foot bridge on the north edge of Lake Tahoe west of the Tahoe City Transit Center. It's part of a $35 million realignment project for California State Highway 89. KOLO-TV reports the Federal Lands Access Program paid for 78 percent of the project. The rest came from Placer County and the Tahoe City Public Utility District. Construction began in May 2017.

The entire project includes replacing the 87-year-old Fanny Bridge. It's expected to be finished next year.

California extends deadline to purchase health insurance

Californians will have more time to purchase health insurance plans that take effect in the new year.

Sunday was the original deadline to purchase insurance plans from Covered California that take effect Jan. 1. But state officials announced Monday that they are extending the deadline through Friday. Plans purchased after Friday will take effect in February. The final deadline to purchase health insurance through Covered California is Jan. 31.

Covered California is the state's health insurance marketplace. Some people who purchase plans through Covered California are eligible to get help paying their monthly premiums.

