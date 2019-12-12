SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California commission lists yellow-legged frog as endangered

There’s new hope for a California frog that has vanished from half of its habitat.

The state Fish and Game Commission on Wednesday approved protections for five of six populations of the foothill yellow-legged frog. Frog populations in the Southern Sierra, central and southern coasts will be listed as endangered under the state Endangered Species Act.

Two populations in the northern Sierra and the Feather River area will be listed as threatened. The frogs _ once found from Los Angeles County to the Oregon border _ have suffered from human encroachment, logging, mining, pollution and climate change.

Cruise ship could house 1,000 Oakland homeless



A San Francisco Bay Area city official wants to explore the possibility of using a cruise ship to house up to 1,000 homeless people amid a high cost of living and a shortage of housing.

Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan told a council meeting Tuesday that the ship would be brought to the Port of Oakland, but port officials said Wednesday the move would be “untenable." Kaplan said she plans to present a proposal in January that will be “no or low” cost to the city because people would pay for rooms based on their income.

FILE - In this May 17, 2019, file photo, a tugboat assists as a container ship is prepared for docking at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. The president of the Oakland City Council in the San Francisco Bay Area is proposing bringing a cruise ship to the city's port to house up to 1,000 homeless people. (AP Photo/Ben Margot,File)

AP

READ MORE:

Judge blocks enforcement of LA law that takes aim at NRA

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of a Los Angeles law requiring businesses that want city contracts to disclose whether they have ties to the National Rifle Association.

The judge on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction sought by the gun-rights group, which argued the ordinance violates the constitutional rights of free speech and equal protection. The law, which took effect in April, was a response to recent mass shootings around the country. It blasted NRA lobbying efforts against stricter gun control laws.

The preliminary injunction will bar enforcement of the Los Angeles ordinance as the NRA's lawsuit moves forward.

The National Rifle Association has come under fire yet again for its role as a gun lobbying group.

WUSA9

Mom wanted for crashing car into son's barber surrenders

Police in Northern California say a woman who allegedly rammed her car into her son's barber following a haircut has surrendered.

The Antioch Police Department says 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo turned herself in Wednesday. Her arrest comes a week after she allegedly crashed her car against 63-year-old Brian Martin, smashing him into a glass storefront and breaking his leg. Martin told reporters the woman was upset over a small nick on the boy's neck.

Police say Delgadillo brought an attorney with her to the police station and refused to give a statement. She is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Richard Sherman among 32 nominees for NFL Man Of Year award

Veteran defensive backs and team leaders Richard Sherman of San Francisco and Malcolm Jenkins of Philadelphia are among 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award, now in its 50th year, was named after the late Hall of Fame running back in 1999, will be handed out in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual NFL award winners.

The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md. Veteran defensive backs and team leaders Richard Sherman of San Francisco and Malcolm Jenkins of Philadelphia are among 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

AP

