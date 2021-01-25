California restaurants preparing for stay-at-home order to be lifted

A Sunday message from the California Restaurant Association said an announcement about the order is expected on Monday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California restaurants are expecting the stay-at-home order to be lifted for the entire state, according to the California Restaurant Association (CRA).

In a Sunday letter to its members, the CRA said Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce an end to the state stay-at-home order, citing senior officials in Governor Newsom's administration.

ABC10 has reached out to the Governor's Office for additional confirmation, but the message has not been returned.

The California Office of Emergency Services provided the following statement.

"We see promising signs that California is slowly emerging from the most intense stage of this pandemic. We continue to look at what that means for the Regional Stay at Home order and anticipate that the state Department of Public Health will provide a formal update tomorrow morning," said Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for Cal OES.

Regions currently under stay-at-home orders are the Bay Area, Southern California, and the San Joaquin Valley.

CRA said it expects a formal announcement on Monday. An end to stay-at-home orders would mean a transition back to the tier system under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.