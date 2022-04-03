Northern California storm brings warnings for motorists in mountains

The second wave of a late winter storm brought more scattered showers and snow to Northern California, along with warnings for motorists on mountain roads.

LOS ANGELES — The second wave of a late winter storm brought more scattered showers and snow to California on Saturday, along with warnings for motorists on mountain roads.

Forecasters advised people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy conditions in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles.

“If you are headed to the mountains today, carry chains & an emergency supply kit!” the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said Saturday on Twitter.

Travel through the Sierra was already disrupted this week by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit. California Department of Transportation crews blew up the rock Friday.

California ended the first week of March with a burst of wet weather after dry conditions in January and February that left the Sierra snowpack far below normal.

Up to five inches (12.7 cm) of snow fell over 48 hours through Friday evening at Mount Pinos in Southern California's Los Padres National Forest, the weather service said. An inch (2.5 cm) was reported at the Mountain High ski resort near Los Angeles.

Forecasters said widespread subfreezing temperatures were possible along the far north coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.