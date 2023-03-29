California Storm Watch: Chain controls on I-80, Highway 50 due to heavy snow

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Wednesday afternoon for a strong system bringing rain and heavy snow to the region.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California is still feeling winter conditions though spring officially started just over a week ago.

Rain and snow will continue into Northern California through Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered showers are expected through Wednesday once the main band of precipitation associated with the front moves east. Thunderstorms are a possibility most of the day Wednesday, mainly south of Marysville.

Snow will hold on through Wednesday with very heavy snow rates expected with this system.

Road conditions continue to change in the Sierra as crews work to keep the roads clear. Travel is not recommended through the Sierra Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traffic

Interstate 80

Chain controls from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County

Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul

Highway 50

Chains controls from 9 miles east of Placerville to Meyers

Maps

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

