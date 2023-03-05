x
California

California Storm Watch latest: Highway 50 reopens in parts of Sierra, I-80 remains closed

Scattered showers are expected through Monday with a forecasted 1 to 2.5 feet of snow possible.
Credit: AP
A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, as buildings remain buried in several feet of snow from recent winter storms. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

CALIFORNIA, USA — As Northern California is slammed by more rain and snow, road conditions for worsened overnight as the brunt of the most recent winter storm pushed in early Sunday. 

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 9 a.m. with gusts up to 45 mph in the Sierra. 

Scattered showers are expected through Monday with a forecasted 1 to 2.5 feet of snow possible. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

Check out our latest coverage, maps and storm resources below:

Traffic

Interstate 80

  • I-80 is still closed in both directions from Applegate to the California-Nevada state line due to snow, according to Caltrans. There's been no update from Caltrans when I-80 will be reopened.

Highway 50 (10:55 a.m. update)

  • Hwy. 50 recently reopened in the Tahoe area between Sandflat and Meyers after temporarily closing for avalanche control procedure, according to Caltrans.

Maps 

Radar map from ABC10.comAdjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

