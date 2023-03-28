x
California

California Storm Watch: More rain, wind and snow to arrive

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon for a strong system.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Another storm is impacting California bringing rain, wind and heavy snow to the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday tp 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts of 35-45 mph are possible.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon for a strong system expected to make its way along the California coastline by Tuesday morning.

Road conditions continue to change in the Sierra as crews work to keep the roads clear. Travel is not recommended through the Sierra Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Check out our latest coverage, maps and storm resources below:

Traffic

Interstate 80

  • Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County 
  • Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul

Highway 50 

  • No restrictions are reported for the area

School Closures and Delays 

Placer County

Radar map from ABC10.comAdjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

