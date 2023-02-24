Northern California Storm: Parts of I-80 closed due to whiteout conditions

Gusty winds develop overnight with a Wind Advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts will make travel difficult and possibly result in power outages.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California isn't done with winter weather just yet...

Gusty winds develop overnight with a Wind Advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts of 40-50mph will make travel difficult and possibly result in some local power outages. Periods of moderate rain continue into early Saturday then the valley starts to clear through the day but cold temps stick around.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains from Ebbetts Pass north to Yuba Pass which includes including the greater Lake Tahoe area. It's in effect through Saturday morning.

Dangerous travel and avalanche conditions will continue for much of the weekend. Snow tapers a little later in the day Saturday in the Sierra with a small window for better travel by Saturday afternoon through early Sunday.

Two more systems will keep rain and snow in the forecast.

The next round of active weather arrives Sunday afternoon through early Monday.

Maps

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

STORM RESOURCES:

Chain Controls and Road Closures

Interstate 80

I-80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to whiteout conditions as of 5:30 a.m., according to Caltrans

due to whiteout conditions as of 5:30 a.m., according to Caltrans Eastbound I-80 is closed to tractor-trailers at Applegate due to zero visibility.

Interstate 5

I-5 is closed to northbound traffic 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale due to weather, according to Caltrans.

Highway 50

Chains are required in both directions from Placerville to Meyers on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels

Highway 88

Highway 88 is closed from Dew Drop to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake due to snow, according to Caltrans.

School Closures

Find school closures, late starts and impacted bus routes HERE.

Traffic

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.

Sacramento Valley traffic from Waze (zoom in to where you want to go):

Power Outages

SMUD outages can be found HERE.

Roseville Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

Lodi Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

Click HERE for more ABC10 weather maps.

