California sues seafood companies over alleged lead, cadmium

The defendants named in the suit are importers, distributors and wholesalers of seafood.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is suing five seafood companies, alleging they have sold fish that contains lead and cadmium in the state without legally required warnings

The state’s lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges the companies violated Proposition 65, which prohibits exposing consumers to chemicals that could cause cancer or reproductive problems without clear warnings. 

The suit says the California Department of Justice found unacceptable levels of lead or cadmium in fresh and frozen clams, cuttlefish, eel, octopus, oysters, periwinkle and sea squirt.

