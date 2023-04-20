California 'superbloom': Where to find the best spots for wildflower viewing in Northern California

Spectacular wildflower conditions exist in every corner of the state following a historic winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Spring has sprung across California in a major way this year. Record wet weather has spurred the first "superbloom" in California since 2019, providing colors so bright they can be seen from space. With a beautiful weekend expected, many are eager to experience the glory of spring following the cold, wet winter.

"One of the things unique about this year is how incredibly widespread it is," said Naomi Fraga, director of conservation programs at the California Botanic Garden. "It's pretty spectacular."

There are numerous areas to view the ongoing superbloom in Northern California before they fade away into the hot, dry California summer.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation has daily updates of the best state parks for wildflower viewing. There is also a "wildflower hotline" (818) 768-1802, ext. 7) narrated by actor Joe Spano highlighting some of the best locations for viewing.

In Northern California, wildflower season is just beginning to peak. Some areas closer to Sacramento for wildflower viewing include Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, South Yuba River State Park, Mather Vernal Pools, North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve, Deer Creek Hills Preserve, Effie Yeaw Nature Preserve, Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, and the UC Davis Arboretum.

There is a long list of spots to witness the bloom in the Bay Area, as well, including Mt. Tamalpais State Park, China Camp State Park, Trione-Annadel State Park, and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

The Department has a list of safety tips for when heading out to view the super bloom and urges visitors to stay on trails to avoid trampling the delicate flowers.

Make sure to hydrate, be safe, and tread lightly if you decide to head out to experience the majesty of spring.

