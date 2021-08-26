x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

California Supreme Court upholds death penalty rules

They also rejected requiring that both the death sentence and the specific aggravating circumstances be justified beyond a reasonable doubt.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California’s top court has rejected an attempt to make it harder to impose the death penalty. 

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of the current system where jurors need not unanimously agree on aggravating factors used to justify the punishment. Jurors already must unanimously agree to impose a death sentence, and to do so must decide that aggravating factors outweigh mitigating circumstances. But the justices ruled in a 7-0 decision that they don't have to unanimously agree on each aggravating factor. 

They also rejected requiring that both the death sentence and the specific aggravating circumstances be justified beyond a reasonable doubt.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

Watch more from ABC10

Sacramento Republic FC brings hope to inmates at Folsom State Prison