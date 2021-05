California to drop social distancing requirements in June

Dr. Ghaly said dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions in June.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15.

State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month. California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown as the virus emerged in March 2020 and at the start of 2021 it was the nation's epicenter.

Nearly 63,000 people have died from the virus in California, the most in any state in the country.

Beginning 6/15, many businesses will be able to return to usual operations with limited exceptions for mega events. The updated framework clarifies that physical distancing and capacity limitations will no longer be required for most businesses. Learn more https://t.co/WKDU6h3rMY pic.twitter.com/pIlYcCtzei — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) May 21, 2021

