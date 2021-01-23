California to impose statewide rules for winery wastewater

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — California will impose statewide guidelines for how wineries dispose of wastewater, ditching a long-held regional approach. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports the new order was finalized this week by the State Water Resources Control Board. It will bring about half of the state’s 3,600 bonded wineries into a uniform regulatory framework for the first time. The rules are meant to safeguard waterways and groundwater from harmful contaminants, including excess nitrogen, salinity and other compounds that deplete oxygen levels.