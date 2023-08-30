California Urban Search and Rescue crews assisting in Southeast as Hurricane Idalia hits

The Office of Emergency Services deployed nine members to help people in the storm's path.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, crews from California's Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces area already there to help.

The California Office of Emergency Services deployed nine members to help people in the storm's path. Of those, three were sent to Georgia and six to Florida.

"We work together with teams from all over the country at a common goal to handle the number one thing, which is to take care of the community and help in any way that we can," said Michael Taylor, deputy chief of the Sacramento City Fire Department, which sent two of their team members to Florida as part of California's team.

Taylor is the program manager for California's Task Force 7 USAR team. He said an assistant chief from the department is out in the field and is managing search and rescue operations in Perry, a city in northern Florida.

"His reports while he was driving there was increased flooding and probably going to start those boat operations where they are taking people off of high and dry points and getting them to safe ground," Taylor said.

Crews often work in difficult conditions, but Taylor said they take special pride in their work.

"They've been training for it for most of their careers but it's tireless work," he said. "Not very good conditions to operate in for weeks on end, but they won't complain about it one bit because that's what we're here for."

This latest deployment of California crews comes after recent support efforts in Hawaii where Cal OES also sent a team specialized in urban search and rescue.

