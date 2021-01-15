Governor's office says California not getting additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The developments threaten to escalate disputes between the Trump administration and some states over who is responsible for the relatively slow start.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments is triggering anger and confusion in some states. Governors and other officials are worried that the shipments they expected soon won’t be coming through.

Gov. Newsom's office tweeted California will get COVID-19 vaccines, but not "additional doses as promised."

The developments threaten to escalate disputes between the Trump administration and some states over who is responsible for the relatively slow start to the vaccination campaign. Among the most outspoken state officials was Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. She said Oregon’s efforts to increase vaccinations have been thrown in disarray because of deception by the administration.

Jenny Tan, Yolo County's public information officer, believes the county is going to run out of vaccines probably either at the end of this week or earlier next week.

"We did ask the state for more vaccines and we have not yet heard from them about whether they will be able to provide us with more," Tan said.

It’s simple -- states need more vaccines and clarity of when we will be receiving them.@HHSGov has achieved the opposite. https://t.co/KyAqmGJozD — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 15, 2021