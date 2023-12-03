California Storm Watch: Another atmospheric river expected as flood concerns continue

A Flood Watch is in effect for just about all of Northern California, from the coast to the Sierra, until Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Another atmospheric river is on the way to California and is set to arrive late Monday night. Significant rain and high snow levels are once again expected.

A High Wind Watch is in place for the valley and foothills from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

Be aware of changing river and stream conditions. Heavy rain and high snow levels Monday and Tuesday mean rivers will once again rise, in some cases higher than with the previous storm.

A Flood Watch is in effect for just about all of Northern California, from the coast to the Sierra, until Wednesday morning.

About 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in the valley is expected by Wednesday evening, while Sierra foothill locations and elevations below about 6000-6500 feet are likely to pick up 3 to 7 inches of rainfall.

Road conditions continue to change in the Sierra as crews work to keep the roads clear.

Check out our latest coverage, maps and storm resources below:

Traffic

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles from Kingvale to Truckee

Highway 50

Chains are required on all vehicles from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers in El Dorado County

School Closures and Delays

Placer County

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will have a two-hour late start on Monday except for Truckee Elementary, which is closed.

Maps

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

STORM RESOURCES:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for our daily newsletter

ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW:

RELATED: