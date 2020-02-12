Winter's dry start prompts low California water allocation

Winter snow typically supplies about 30% of the state's water.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's water managers are preliminarily allocating just 10% of requested water supplies to agencies that together serve more than 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland. The state Department of Water Resources on Tuesday cited the dry start to the winter rainy season.

Winter snow typically supplies about 30% of the state's water. Most areas also have other sources including groundwater, streams and their own reservoirs.

The department's eight precipitation measuring stations across Northern California collected a record-low 0% of average rainfall in October and 53% in November.

Last year's initial allocation also was 10% and climbed only to 20% when the final allocation was made in May.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13