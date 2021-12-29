'Don't get stuck,' I-80, US-50 only open for essential travel Wednesday | Traffic maps and updates

Caltrans said people should continue to limit their travel to the Tahoe area on Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite I-80 and US-50 being open, Caltrans said that people should continue to limit their travel to the Tahoe area on Wednesday. Traffic congestion is slowing down crews from plowing the highways.

I-80 Updates

I-80 reopened to all passenger and commercial vehicles early Wednesday morning. However, Caltrans is still warning drivers not to travel unless it's absolutely necessary.

CHP is reporting a mile and a half back up of eastbound I-80 near Applegate Road.

Chains are required for all vehicles except for four-wheel drive with snow tread tires on all wheels in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada state line, according to Caltrans.

According to Caltrans, the speed limit is 25 or 30 miles an hour when chains are required. Chain control resources can be found HERE.

California Highway Patrol is asking drivers to slow down and give plenty of space between vehicles. CHP said in a tweet that the last thing they want is for I-80 to close due to traffic collisions.

Traffic is starting to get heavy westbound on I-80 from the Nevada State-line and we are still getting some snow over the summit. We are asking you to do your part and be patient, slow down, and give yourself enough space with the vehicle in front of you… pic.twitter.com/T70TWvDUcz — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 29, 2021

US-50 Updates

US-50 is closed at the Nevada state line and only essential travelers should be out today, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said that travelers can expect very long delays on westbound US-50 and delays on eastbound US-50.

The city of South Lake Tahoe said a number of resources are at or near capacity, including gas, tow trucks and lodging. Caltrans highly recommends that people stay home and do not travel.

Don't get stuck!🥶Caltrans working around the clock to keep US-50, I-80 & other state highways open. ONLY ESSENTIAL TRAVEL. Motorists experiencing delays on US-50 & I-80 due to traffic congestion, which is slowing down our crews from plowing the highways. PLEASE AVOID TRAVELING! pic.twitter.com/cOy2pltsbY — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

► Check the Caltrans road information tool for the latest on any highway in California.

The fresh powder isn't going anywhere.☃️Heavy snow expected to hit the Sierra today so please avoid traveling. Some Sierra communities do NOT have power & some gas stations do NOT have gas/ fuel so please wait & avoid traveling today. Don't crowd the plows. ONLY ESSENTIAL TRAVEL. pic.twitter.com/vYe30zgGMn — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 29, 2021

Live Maps

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.

