California Storm Warning: Atmospheric river brings heavy rain, snow

CALIFORNIA, USA — As Northern California is slammed by another atmospheric river, multiple warnings and watches are in place.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through early Sunday. Snow levels will be fluctuating but accumulation will still be near 2-6 feet. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Sunday with excessive rainfall and runoff leading to growing flood concerns.

The valley will see 1-3 inches of rain by Sunday with the foothills getting closer to 7.5-10 inches of rain.

Road conditions continue to change in the Sierra as crews work to keep the roads clear.

Traffic

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles from Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale

Highway 50

Closed from Twin Bridges to Meyers due to avalanche control

Chains are required on all vehicles from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers in El Dorado County

School Closures and Delays

Placer County

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is closed Friday for a snow day.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District is closed due to weather impacts Friday

Maps

STORM RESOURCES:

