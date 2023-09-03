x
California

California Storm Warning: Atmospheric river brings heavy rain, snow

The valley will see 1-3 inches of rain by Sunday with the foothills getting closer to 7.5-10 inches of rain.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As Northern California is slammed by another atmospheric river, multiple warnings and watches are in place. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through early Sunday. Snow levels will be fluctuating but accumulation will still be near 2-6 feet. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Sunday with excessive rainfall and runoff leading to growing flood concerns.

Road conditions continue to change in the Sierra as crews work to keep the roads clear.

Check out our latest coverage, maps and storm resources below:

Interstate 80

  • Chains are required on all vehicles from Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale

Highway 50 

  • Closed from Twin Bridges to Meyers due to avalanche control
  • Chains are required on all vehicles from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers in El Dorado County

School Closures and Delays 

Placer County

Radar map from ABC10.comAdjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

 ► FORECAST DETAILS |  Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages
