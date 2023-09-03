California Storm Warning: Atmospheric river brings heavy rain, snow

CALIFORNIA, USA — As Northern California is slammed by another atmospheric river, multiple warnings and watches are in place.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through early Sunday. Snow levels will be fluctuating but accumulation will still be near 2-6 feet. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Sunday with excessive rainfall and runoff leading to growing flood concerns.
The valley will see 1-3 inches of rain by Sunday with the foothills getting closer to 7.5-10 inches of rain.
Road conditions continue to change in the Sierra as crews work to keep the roads clear.
Traffic
Interstate 80
- Chains are required on all vehicles from Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale
Highway 50
- Closed from Twin Bridges to Meyers due to avalanche control
- Chains are required on all vehicles from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers in El Dorado County
School Closures and Delays
Placer County
- Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is closed Friday for a snow day.
- Lake Tahoe Unified School District is closed due to weather impacts Friday
Maps
Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:
