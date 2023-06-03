California Winter Storm Watch: Chain controls on I-80, Highway 50

Scattered showers are expected through Monday with a forecasted 1 to 2.5 feet of snow possible.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As Northern California is slammed by more rain and snow, road conditions continue to change in the Sierra as crews work to keep the roads clear.

Scattered showers are expected through Monday with a forecasted 1 to 2.5 feet of snow possible. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

Traffic

Interstate 80

Chains are required in both directions on all vehicles from Alta to the Nevada State Line

Highway 50

Chains are required on all vehicles from 3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers in El Dorado County

Maps

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

