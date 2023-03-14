California Winter Storm Warning: Wind, rain arrives

A Flood Watch is in effect for just about all of Northern California, from the coast to the Sierra, until Wednesday morning.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Another atmospheric river hits California bringing wind, significant rain and fluctuating snow levels.

A High Wind Warning is in place for the valley and foothills through Tuesday evening.

Be aware of changing river and stream conditions. Heavy rain and high snow levels on Tuesday mean rivers will once again rise, in some cases higher than with the previous storm.

About 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in the valley is expected by Wednesday evening, while Sierra foothill locations and elevations below about 6000-6500 feet are likely to pick up 3 to 7 inches of rainfall.

Road conditions continue to change in the Sierra as crews work to keep the roads clear.

Check out our latest coverage, maps and storm resources below:

Traffic

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles from Nyack to the Donner Lake Interchange

Eastbound trucks screened at Applegate in Placer County

Westbound trucks screened 5 miles west of Reno in Washoe County

Westbound trucks are required to stop at a brake check area 0.5 miles west of Nyack

Highway 50

Eastbound trucks screened 3 miles east of Placerville in El Dorado County

Westbound trucks screened at Meyers in El Dorado County

School Closures and Delays

Placer County

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District — Kings Beach Elementary will be on a 2-hour delayed start. All other schools are scheduled for a regular start time.

Maps

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

STORM RESOURCES:

