California worker board to again reconsider mask standards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s workplace regulators are set to again reconsider controversial pandemic masking rules.

They've hastily set a special meeting for Wednesday night.

The move comes after the state's health officer sent a letter to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board reiterating that the state plans to do away with virtually all masking and social distancing requirements for vaccinated people starting June 15.

That conflicts with the board’s decision allowing workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated. The revised rules adopted June 3 by a sharply divided California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board are expected to kick in June 15.

The new rules include:

If all employees are vaccinated, there is no need for masks indoors, but if there is even one person who is not vaccinated, masks will be required for all.

Unvaccinated workers will have to mask up at "mega-events" of more than 10,000 people.

Social distancing will be required through July 31, regardless of immunization status.

Employers will be required to provide COVID-19 testing to the unvaccinated at no cost, if they show symptoms, and must pay workers who self-isolate due to exposure to the virus at work.

After July 31, employers must offer respirators, such as N-95 masks, to all non-vaccinated workers for protection. It is up to the employee whether or not they wear it.

The board could withdraw its new rules. But it can't adopt new changes without giving at least five days' notice.

