Millions of Californians eligible for free REAL ID upgrade, DMV says

“Many of those with expiring licenses did not have the opportunity to get a REAL ID because it requires an office visit,” a DMV spokesperson said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who renewed their driver’s license or ID card during the coronavirus pandemic have until the end of the year to upgrade to a REAL ID for free.

Approximately 5.75 million residents applied for and received federal non-compliant IDs from March 2020 to April 2021, according to a press release from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

An in-person visit to the DMV is required in order to be issued a REAL ID.

“During the pandemic our offices were closed for several weeks, capacity in our offices was limited due to distancing requirements, and people were sheltering in place,” a DMV spokesperson told ABC10 in an email.

Those who applied for licenses or license renewals during the pandemic paid a fee at the time, but would not have been eligible to receive a REAL ID. Now, they can upgrade to a REAL ID without having to repay the fee. But the offer is only good until the end of 2021.

“We don’t want Californians to pay the price for not getting a REAL ID during the pandemic,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “While the federal government has extended the enforcement date for a REAL ID, there is no need to procrastinate. If you act now, you can take advantage of this offer and upgrade to a REAL ID for free.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will begin to require travelers to have a REAL ID or a valid passport to fly within the United States starting on May 3, 2023. A REAL ID could also be required in order to enter facilities such as military bases and federal courthouses.

