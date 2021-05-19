Californians no longer required to show Social Security card to get REAL ID

Applicants could simply provide their Social Security number while before they would have to show either their Social Security card or their W-2.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Applying for the REAL ID just got a little easier. Applicants no longer need to provide a document showing their Social Security number following a new federal rule change.

Californians can now provide their Social Security number, while before Wednesday, they needed to show either their Social Security card or their W-2.

Those who are applying for the REAL ID need to provide their Social Security number, proof of identity and two documents that show they're a California resident.

People could bring their confirmation number and documents to the DMV office after finishing the online application. DMV officials say the process takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security began to require travelers to have a REAL ID or a valid passport to fly within the United States starting on May 3. This form of identification could also allow people to enter facilities such as military bases and federal courthouses.

The DMV temporarily allows most people to renew their driver's licenses online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

