Want to sign up for California’s Universal Basic Income program? Here’s what you need to know.

The state department of social services will decide who gets funding.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, July 15, the California state legislature approved a state-wide funded universal basic income program for foster youth aging out of the system and pregnant people. Income inequality continues to grow and according to the Pew Research Center, “Economic inequality, whether measured through the gaps in income or wealth between richer and poorer households, continues to widen.

For California residents experiencing financial disruptions, this pilot program could help provide financial relief, giving them autonomy over how to spend their money. The no strings attached approach came strictly from curiosity about how poor people would spend money. This approach is proven to work given recent success seen in Stockton. Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs is the brainchild behind Stockton's income program that saw a decrease in depression and and increase in financial stability.

So, how do you sign up? You can’t sign up. In fact, there isn’t much you can do on your own to access the funds because the state department of social services will decide who gets funding. That means you will have to wait until someone contacts you to participate in the program. Each city and county must apply for the funds to run their own universal basic income pilot program.

And how would this program be funded? Details of how the program will be funded haven't been released. What we know so far about funding based on past pilots, is cities like Stockton and Los Angeles have used a combination of public funds and money from private donors.

The amount of money people receive is still undecided, but other programs' amounts have ranged from $500 - $1,000 a month.

