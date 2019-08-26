FOLSOM, Calif. — An elementary school in Folsom recently unveiled California's first book vending machine to its students.

The book vending machine at Oak Chan Elementary School is filled with Scholastic Books geared towards students through fifth grade.

The vending machine takes tokens — instead of change like a traditional vending machine — which students at Oak Chan Elementary School earn. According to Frankie Arata, the school's library clerk, students can earn tokens two different ways.

The first way students can earn tokens is by saving up "dragon dollars" which are given to students who show excel in and out of the classroom. The second way is through the program "Kindness Catchers," where students are recognized for being "caught" showing kindness to others.

"Our goal is to catch every student being kind and have them earn a coin before the end of the year," Arata said.

The vending machine cost between $3499 - $3999 and was purchased partially with money raised at a school charity dinner. The remaining funds came from Scholastic Books program.

