The stimulus check for some middle-class California taxpayers is heading to bank accounts as early as Oct. 7.

CALIFORNIA, USA — In the coming weeks, some California families could be getting up to $1,050 to help ease the impacts of inflation. The earliest payments are expected to arrive by direct deposit as early as Oct. 7.

However, the payments carry some controversy. Some lawmakers think the payments don't go far enough and others think it's too much. Nonetheless, roughly $9.5 billion will be heading 17 million California households in a matter of weeks.

Here's what to know about the payments to make sure you get your money.

Who gets the stimulus checks?

Here’s the criteria to qualify for the payments:

Filed your 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021

California resident for more than half of 2020 tax year

Not claimed as dependent

Live in California now

However, these qualifications can vary depending on whether you are claiming dependents. Those who are married and filing jointly or are the head of the household need to make less than $500,000 a year. People who are single or married and filing separately need to make less than $250,000.

How much will your payment be?

How much a person will get depends on a number of factors, but the amount will be based on their 2020 tax return. Some families might be getting up to $1,050 and other individuals might be getting around $200.

Charts from the Franchise Tax Board outline some of the options available and the varying amounts.

Ranges for people that are married and filing jointly can vary from $400 to $1,050. It depends on how much was reported on their tax return and whether they have a dependent.

People filing as head of household or surviving spouse can have payments ranging between $200 and $700, again depending on reported income and whether a dependent is claimed. The range is the same for all other individuals as well.

For a more detailed chart, view the Franchise Tax Board charts. If you want a more customized estimate, use this calculator to estimate what your payment may be.

When do the refund payments go out?

The Franchise Tax Board said the first wave of MCTR payments is going out to people who received Golden State Stimulus payments. Those payments are expected between Oct. 7-25 via direct deposit.

Direct deposit payments will go to eligible taxpayers who e-filed their 2020 California tax return and got their refund via direct deposit. The remaining direct deposits will be happening between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14.

For anyone who didn't e-file or use direct deposit, they'll generally get a MCTR debit card.

"MCTR debit cards will be mailed between October 25 and Dec. 10 for Californians who received GSS I and II, with the balance of the MCTR debit cards mailed by Jan. 15, 2023," the Franchise Tax Board told ABC10 in an email.

