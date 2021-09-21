'Bring proof' | California's new 'mega event' COVID guidelines go into effect

If you attend a large indoor event with more than 1,000 people, you are now required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's guidelines for 'mega events' went into effect on Tuesday, meaning that if you attend a large indoor event with more than 1,000 people then you are now required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The same rules are also recommended for large outdoor events that have more than 10,000 people.

People lined up to show their proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for the Hamilton Broadway show Tuesday night. They say the show must go on, but in order for that to happen at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, you'll have to come prepared.

"If you're vaccinated, bring proof. If you're not vaccinated, bring proof of a negative test," Richard Lewis, President and CEO of Broadway Sacramento said.

And for Broadway and Broadway touring companies, this is a policy they already adopted well before it was mandated by the state.

"The fact is... we were planning on doing it. It doesn't matter what the state said. We're going to do it anyway because we want 2,000 plus people in a building, and we don't want anyone getting sick," Lewis said.

The same goes for football games at UC Davis, like last Saturday when they had to cap it at 10,000 people.

"We've had a ton of student demand for tickets. We sold out of our last game when we had to cap the number, and so we wanted to make sure that we didn't have to turn anybody away who wanted to come here and enjoy the excitement of the game day," Danielle Shank, an Associate Athletic Director for UC Davis Athletics, said.

Visit Sacramento was also already doing this at events like Farm to Fork and the Tower Bridge Dinner, even though they were not technically 'mega events.'

"I think peace of mind is a big part of it. You know there are attendees that want to do these things but are nervous because of COVID, and when they know that everybody's either vaccinated or had a negative test, it does give you a little comfort," Mike Testa, President and CEO of Visit Sacramento, said.

Moving forward, these requirements will apply at the Aftershock Festival, Ironman and any indoor convention with more than 1,000 people.

"The reality is we didn't get a lot of pushback at our events. I think people are expecting it and willing to do what's asked of them to be able to go back out to these events," Testa said.

ABC10 reached out to Golden1 Center, and they say they will comply and require physical proof instead of just going on the honor system.

