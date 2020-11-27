Top California air, climate regulator hopes to run Biden EPA

Mary Nichols hopes she can continue her work as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President-elect Joe Biden.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mary Nichols will soon leave her job as the the Chair of the California Air Resources Board, California's top air regulator, after more than four decades of advocating for ambitious climate policies in the nation's most populous state.

In recent years, she's been their staunch defender against pushback from President Donald Trump. Nichols hopes she can continue that work as the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President-elect Joe Biden.

Nichols is viewed as a leading contender for the job with support from some environmental groups and former EPA officials. But she's likely to face opposition from Republican senators and some environmental justice groups.

During her tenure in California, she also served as California’s Secretary for Natural Resources.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter