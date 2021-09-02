California panel calls for overhaul of sentencing laws

The advisory committee suggests lighter sentences for inmates not on death row or serving life-without-parole after serving at least 15 years.

It's part of the group's recommendations for a dramatic overhaul of the state’s sentencing laws. In a report released Tuesday the panel said the state should limit sentencing enhancements that are imposed with “extreme racial disparities.” For instance, 99% of those given a gang enhancement in Los Angeles County are people of color.

Committee chairman Michael Romano told The Associated Press that if all 10 recommendations were adopted “they would impact almost every area of California’s criminal legal system.”

