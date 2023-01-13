Gimme Shelter: CARE Courts coming to California in 2023

The bill was passed with overwhelming support from the Legislature, but not without heated controversies over forced treatment.

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by Calmatters

The CARE Act, which stands for Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment, sets up a new civil court in every California county where anyone from friends and family members to first responders will be able to petition that their loved one receive care for their untreated schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.

After a court-ordered clinical diagnosis to ensure they meet criteria, the patient will get legal counsel and a “supporter” — an advocate to walk them through the process, as well as a plan with recommended treatment, medication and housing. During the year-long process, a participant will have to attend hearings to make sure they’re adhering to the plan — and counties are providing the court-ordered services.

The bill was passed with overwhelming support from the Legislature, but not without heated controversies over forced treatment. In fact, civil rights groups on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the governor and his administration for violating “essential constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection” of people with disabilities.

Seven counties, including Orange, San Francisco and San Diego, volunteered to implement the program first, by the fall of 2023, with the rest of counties to follow in 2024. Los Angeles announced this month it would also launch the court system a year early, joining the first cohort.

To talk about what kind of changes the new courts might bring about, housing reporter co-hosts Manuela Tobias of CalMatters and Liam Dillon of the Los Angeles Times interviewed Veronica Kelley, behavioral health director of Orange County. Kelley argued the program was not too different from other courts already in place. She cautioned against seeing the law as a silver bullet solution to homelessness, one of the biggest challenges California faces.