California

2 teens die, 8 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles

Authorities say two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Two teenagers died and eight other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Seven adults and two minors were hurt. A 16-year-old boy was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene, Los Angeles police said. A 14-year-old girl died at a hospital.

Eight other people were taken to hospitals, with several of them in critical condition, Humphrey said.

Police were investigating whether speed was a factor.

